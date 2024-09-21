Kalyana Karnataka needs political will

Over the years, successive governments have announced various steps to address the historic neglect of North Karnataka, now renamed Kalyana Karnataka, but the region continues to rank low across various socio-economic criteria. Though the region has witnessed some progress, it is definitely not commensurate with the thousands of crores promised and spent for its development.

Recently, the state cabinet met at Kalaburagi, the fifth such special meeting in North Karnataka -- the first was held in 1981, when R Gundu Rao was Chief Minister – after a gap of 10 years.

The cabinet discussed 46 issues specific to the region and approved a package of more than Rs 11,000 crore for various developmental works. This includes a Rs 7,200-crore drinking water project and a Rs 800-crore outlay to strengthen health infrastructure.

The cabinet also discussed the issue of filling up 17,439 vacant posts in government in a phased manner. Such announcements, however, do not inspire much public confidence that things will change on the ground.