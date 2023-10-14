Kargil election message for BJP

The BJP had hoped to make a mark in the elections, expecting that its performance would be a validation of the decision to scrap Article 370 and to divide the state into two Union Territories. It had implemented some development projects in the area, such as expansion of the road network. It had also set up some new educational institutions and reserved lower-rung jobs for locals. But there seems to be a tide of resentment against the party. The high voter turnout and the return of migrants were signs of the keenness of the people to make a statement through the elections. The BJP had exercised total control over the administration in the last four years and this had alienated large sections of people. The BJP has also not been receptive to Ladakh’s strong demand for grant of special status under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for protection of land and the unique identity of the people.