Karnataka: Fund leakage calls for independent probe

<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka government’s admission that nearly Rs 100 crore under the flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme was transferred to deceased or otherwise ineligible beneficiaries raises questions on whether it was only an oversight or something far worse. Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 a month is provided to women heads of eligible households. The government has disbursed nearly Rs 69,783 crore to more than 1.24 crore beneficiaries over the past three years. In a programme of this scale, some leakages are inevitable. But the identification of 1.04 lakh ineligible beneficiaries and the admission that funds continued to flow into accounts of deceased recipients suggest failures beyond routine clerical mistakes. The issue is compounded by earlier concerns that thousands of households, which should have been excluded under the scheme’s norms, including taxpayers and other ineligible beneficiaries, may have slipped through the verification process. Administrative errors can be corrected through better systems and tighter control. Fraud, however, demands accountability, investigation, and prosecution.</p>.Karnataka govt to weed out 1.04 lakh ‘ineligible’ Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries.<p class="bodytext">The government has attributed much of the problem to the absence of a mechanism linking beneficiary databases with death records. That explanation is only partly convincing. The more troubling revelation is that money was allegedly withdrawn using mobile numbers linked to deceased beneficiaries, and that payments were made to individuals who did not even meet the basic eligibility criteria. Such transactions raise obvious questions. Who accessed these accounts? Who facilitated the enrolment of ineligible beneficiaries? Were there middlemen, local operators or officials involved in manipulating records? These questions cannot be answered through a simple verification exercise that the government has now ordered to clean up the rolls.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Removing ineligible names from the database merely addresses the symptom. It does not uncover the mechanism that allowed the abuse to occur in the first place. A scheme handling public money in thousands of crores of rupees requires continuous audits, real-time cross-verification with birth and death registries, and robust fraud-detection systems. Equally important is fixing responsibility. If officers ignored warning signs, they must be held accountable. If organised networks exploited loopholes in the system, criminal cases must follow. The government must therefore order an independent inquiry into the leakages. The state cannot afford to treat this as a routine data-cleaning exercise. The Rs 100 crore already identified may well represent only the tip of the iceberg. The government must treat this as a serious case of systemic abuse rather than a bureaucratic lapse. It must launch a thorough investigation to determine who was responsible and who really profited.</p>