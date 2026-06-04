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Karnataka: Fund leakage calls for independent probe

Karnataka: Fund leakage calls for independent probe

The transfer of Gruha Lakshmi funds to ineligible beneficiaries should not be treated as a mere bureaucratic lapse
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 00:25 IST
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