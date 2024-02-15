Karnataka Governor did it right

At a time when the Governors’ customary addresses to the legislature in Opposition-ruled states have become contentious because of the unseemly manner in which some Governors delivered them or refused to deliver them, Governor Thaavar Chand Gehlot’s address to the Karnataka Assembly was a refreshing change, with a welcome adherence to constitutional norms and propriety. The contrast with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s address to the state Assembly could not be more striking. The Karnataka Governor read out the address prepared by the state government without leaving out a word and without adding anything to it, and without making a comment on the contents and without histrionics. The speech contained high praise of the state government’s guarantees, claims about their impact, and criticism of the Centre’s policies. It suggested that the central government had weakened constitutional institutions and denied the state justice in the devolution of funds.
State governments have the right to state their policies, social and political positions and legislative plans in the Governor’s address. They also have the right to criticise the central government and its policies and actions, which they oppose or do not agree with. The speech is actually the government’s but the Governor delivers it because it is his or her government. Governor Gehlot deserves praise for his conduct, which was in strict adherence to established norms. The Governor is the President’s representative in a state and is not the central government’s political agent. The state government can speak politics and act politically, but the Governor should be non-political. It is ironic that the right conduct of a Governor has become worthy of mention and praise in the country now. The Tamil Nadu Governor and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan played unseemly politics with their addresses and that is why the Karnataka Governor’s conduct stands out.
Both the Tamil Nadu and Kerala Governors read out only a few sentences from their speeches, and made their appearance in the Assembly a farcical show. Ravi said the address contained “misleading claims and facts” and reading them out would be a constitutional travesty. He also walked out of the House. Last year also, he had made his address an unbecoming theatrical performance and had tried to add sentences of his own to the address. The DMK government had in this year’s address, as in last year’s, criticised the central government’s policies and actions, and the Governor was duty-bound to read them out. It is his refusal to read out the speech that is a constitutional travesty. His action amounted to disrespect of the Assembly. He has no right to make comments on the address. That right lies with the Opposition and the people.