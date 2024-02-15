Karnataka Governor did it right

State governments have the right to state their policies, social and political positions and legislative plans in the Governor’s address. They also have the right to criticise the central government and its policies and actions, which they oppose or do not agree with. The speech is actually the government’s but the Governor delivers it because it is his or her government. Governor Gehlot deserves praise for his conduct, which was in strict adherence to established norms. The Governor is the President’s representative in a state and is not the central government’s political agent. The state government can speak politics and act politically, but the Governor should be non-political. It is ironic that the right conduct of a Governor has become worthy of mention and praise in the country now. The Tamil Nadu Governor and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan played unseemly politics with their addresses and that is why the Karnataka Governor’s conduct stands out.