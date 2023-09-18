Karnataka hindered by drought manual

While the opposition has criticised the government for the delay in declaring taluks as drought-hit, the administration has its hands tied due to flaws in the Manual for Drought Management of 2016 (updated in 2020), issued by the Centre. Based on a Supreme Court order, the Centre had notified the manual, making the rules mandatory while in the past they were in the nature of guidelines. The new policy has been criticised by the states as drought is categorised only as ‘normal’ and ‘severe’, with the ‘moderate’ category being omitted.