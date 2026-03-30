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Karnataka's third language call marks priority shift

The move is expected to reduce anxiety and enable greater focus on core disciplines such as mathematics and science, which are more consequential for higher education.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 20:36 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 20:36 IST
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