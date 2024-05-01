KCET: Good decision on the way forward

KCET determines their eligibility for admissions to professional courses in the state. Though students contended that the papers were relatively easy for the most part, they had been shocked to find questions from outside the syllabus that they had been taught and which many had not been able to answer. To make matters worse, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had initially argued that this was not the case. The inclusion of out-of-syllabus questions in the test seems to have been a case of negligence since the revised syllabus had been up on the Pre-University Board’s website since more than a year. Once the KEA admitted the faux pas, it initially appeared inclined to conduct a re-exam. But it was later felt that this would add to the trauma of students who also had to prepare for several other entrance tests. A re-exam would also upset the academic calendar. A proposal to award grace marks was also shot down as it would be unfair to give such marks to both those who had attempted to answer the questions and those who had not. Besides, the rules permit a maximum of six grace marks to be awarded in any subject.