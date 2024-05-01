KCET: Good decision on the way forward

The government has done well to decide against both conducting a re-exam or awarding grace marks. A notification issued by the government read, “Keeping in view the expert committee report and opinion of many stakeholders and the paramount interest of protecting the legitimate interests of the students in mind, the KEA is directed to remove questions that are out of 2023-24 syllabus from the assessments, and assess only the remaining questions.” In other words, the out-of-syllabus questions will not be considered during valuation, irrespective of whether or not a student attempted them. This is the best way forward in the circumstances.