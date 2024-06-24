Keep academies free of party politics

Neither Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who invited the heads of academies to a meeting at the Congress party office nor those who attended it have acted in the right manner. The incident showed a serious lack of propriety on both sides.

It was bad enough that Shivakumar convened the meeting, and it is worse that he defended it. If at all the minister wanted to meet the academy heads, he should have invited them to his office in the Vidhana Soudha.

When Shivakumar met them at the party office, it was the Congress president meeting them, and it was a political meeting. Academies are autonomous bodies and they should not be reduced to wings of political parties. Its heads are regarded as informed and enlightened. They should not have demeaned their positions by kowtowing to a politician.