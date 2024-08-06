Keep promises made to people of Kashmir

Five years after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the situation is still complex.
Five years are not enough to judge the impact of the measures taken to dismantle a system that had remained in place for seven decades. The government’s declared aim was to solve the ‘problem’ in Kashmir by closely integrating it with the national mainstream.
The assumption was that all the problems emanated from the special status granted to it by Article 370. While this was not entirely true, the action was not adequately followed up with supporting measures, and many of the promises made five years ago remain unfulfilled.
There are different situations in the Valley, Jammu, and Ladakh, the three regions of the erstwhile state. Ladakh had once welcomed its UT status, but its residents are now demanding separate statehood and better control over their land and resources.
Kashmir has seen a lot of infrastructure development, an increase in investment, and improved access to services in the last five years. According to reports, it has seen investment proposals worth Rs 99,000 crore in the last three years against a total investment of Rs 19,000 crore in the previous decades.
Major infrastructure projects, like the Zoji-la tunnel which connects Srinagar with Leh, are underway. Tourist arrivals have increased manifold in the last five years. But there are complaints about the weakening of sectors such as agriculture and horticulture, and an increase in unemployment.
The security situation is much better in the Valley, which has not seen any major threat to peace recently, but this is attributed mainly to the strong presence of the security forces and the shifting of the terrorists’ attention to the Jammu region. The Jammu region has seen infiltration from across the border and numerous terrorist strikes in recent weeks.
Uncertainties about the political process and the governance structure persist, amid increased scepticism about the government’s promises. The people voted overwhelmingly in the Lok Sabha elections, which saw a 58% voter participation in the UT.
The Supreme Court has given a September 30 deadline for the holding of Assembly elections, and the Election Commission of India is visiting this week to review the preparations. However, the government has not announced any timeframe for the restoration of statehood, even as it has bestowed more powers on the Lieutenant Governor.
There is much more to be done in Kashmir, and the challenge is mainly on the political front. Ensuring people’s participation in governance and winning their trust is key to the success of any effort in that direction.