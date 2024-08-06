Keep promises made to people of Kashmir

Five years after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the situation is still complex.

Five years are not enough to judge the impact of the measures taken to dismantle a system that had remained in place for seven decades. The government’s declared aim was to solve the ‘problem’ in Kashmir by closely integrating it with the national mainstream.

The assumption was that all the problems emanated from the special status granted to it by Article 370. While this was not entirely true, the action was not adequately followed up with supporting measures, and many of the promises made five years ago remain unfulfilled.

There are different situations in the Valley, Jammu, and Ladakh, the three regions of the erstwhile state. Ladakh had once welcomed its UT status, but its residents are now demanding separate statehood and better control over their land and resources.