Kota suicides are cause for alarm

It is estimated that about 225,000 students study for entrance exams in Kota. Most of them are of a tender age and in the formative years of their life. They are weighed down by their own aspirations, expectations of their parents, peer pressure, the rigorous coaching methods in the institutions, and other issues. Many of them are from ordinary backgrounds in small and medium towns and their parents often take loans to support the children’s education. They are cut off from their families. The daily regimen is 14-15 hours of study, with no time for relaxation. Many are there because their parents sent them there. Poor performance and fear of failure put pressure on the young minds and lead them on to suicidal thoughts. Many suffer mental disorders. A study has shown that four out of 10 students in Kota suffered from depression and eight out of 10 had anxiety or stress-related problems. It has also been observed that many students who secure admission in coveted courses after going through such harsh and strenuous coaching are lacking in original thinking and find it difficult to have fruitful social lives.