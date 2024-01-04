KSRTC must scrap, replace old buses

The Dharwad bench of the High Court has directed the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to obtain fitness certificates for its buses from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) annually and to scrap all vehicles that have crossed the prescribed mileage limit. While upholding the conviction of a driver who was involved in a road accident that killed two children in 2007, Justice Ramachandra Huddar issued a list of guidelines for the transport corporation to implement. In the instant case, the judge noted that the condition of the bus involved in the accident was “quite alarming” as the vehicle’s ignition, horn and brakes were malfunctioning. The passengers had, in fact, been forced to push the bus to get it started. The court held that the driver should not have agreed to drive the bus in such a condition as it put the lives of passengers and others on the road at risk, though the driver claimed that he was threatened into doing so by his superior officer. The court also directed that only buses that were certified as “fit for the road” by the corporation’s mechanical department should be permitted to ply. Once scrapped, the buses should not be used for any schedule, either in cities or in rural areas, the court said, while noting that KSRTC routinely deployed such vehicles on mofussil routes.
As per central regulations, the lifespan of a government vehicle cannot exceed 15 years, while according to KSRTC policy, a bus has to be scrapped after it has run 10 lakh km. Considering that the cash-strapped corporation is not in a position to replace such buses with new ones, it often refurbishes and redeploys them. While a new bus costs upwards of Rs 40 lakh, an old one can be refurbished at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. Many of its buses have run more than 10 lakh km, though they may have not completed their lifespan of 15 years, due to overuse.
The KSRTC has no doubt come a long way over the years and is rated among the best state-run transport corporations in the country. Though it has deployed several high-end buses, a vast majority of the people use the ‘ordinary’ bus, which is affordable. Also, women who are entitled to free travel in the state, can claim their entitlement only in these ordinary buses. Many of these vehicles are in a bad condition. While KSRTC should improve its efficiency levels to make its balance sheet healthy, the government should consider a one-time grant so that buses which are no longer fit to run can be scrapped and replaced with new ones. There cannot be any compromise on the safety of passengers and other road-users.