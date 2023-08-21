Latest tiger census brings mixed tidings

The latest census, conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority between 2018 and 2022, indicates that India has added 751 tigers in the wild, while it lost 551. The tiger population has gone up from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,167 in 2022, a net increase of 200 after accounting for the deaths. As many as 418 tigers died of natural causes such as disease and in fights over territory. Of the 133 unnatural deaths, 114 tigers were killed by poachers and 19 died in accidents or were “terminated” in the course of conflicts with humans. Karnataka recorded an increase in tiger mortality with the state losing 54 during the census period. The number of tiger deaths in 2018-19 and 2019-20 was seven in each year. It went up to nine in 2020-21 to 18 in 2021-22. A total of 13 deaths were recorded in 2022-23, up to March. While Karnataka has witnessed a surge in tiger population, the report shows a significant dip in tiger occupancy in the Western Ghats, especially in the Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple Hills (BRT) Tiger Reserve, the Mookambika-Sharavathi-Sirsi landscape, and in Bhadra, besides in other areas outside the protected areas of Bandipur and Nagarahole.