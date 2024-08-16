Leaders bare their hearts on I-Day stage

Prime ministers are political beings, and many of the claims and proposals made by Modi will be contested and judged in political terms in the coming days. The proposal for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a Constitutional ideal and enjoys wide acceptance. But it is wrong to turn it into a political move to target a minority community. The proposal for a ‘one nation, one election’ system, pushed by the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is sure to be opposed by many across the county as it is a tendentious and self-serving move which will upend the country’s electoral system. Even the BJP’s alliance partners may not support the proposal. Women’s safety is an important issue, and the prime minister is right in demanding quick investigation and punishment for those who abuse women. All governments, including Modi’s, have failed on this front. The current government failed to act on the complaints of well-known wrestlers about sexual harassment. The proposal to bring one lakh youth into politics will be controversial. The BJP as a party is free to recruit politicians but if the prime minister’s proposal is for the government to recruit young persons from non-political families for political positions, that is bound to be contentious.