Leaner monsoon, deeper drought threat

<p class="bodytext">In the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s revised projections on the southwest monsoon, released last week, there are stronger indications of below-normal rainfall. The department now estimates the rainfall to be at 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), a significant markdown from the 92% it projected in April. If the rainfall matches the downgraded estimate, this could be the weakest monsoon in 11 years. The IMD defines normal rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm for the four-month monsoon. At 90% rainfall, the projection carries the possibility of a drought. Though the official reports do not use the word “drought,” there are enough signs when the possibility of a below-normal monsoon is at 60%. Among India’s four geographical regions, only the North-East is expected to receive a normal monsoon. The deficiency will hit North-West and Central India and the Southern Peninsula – regions critical to the country’s agricultural output.</p>.IMD downgrades South west monsoon outlook to 90%, predicts below-normal rainfall in 3 out of 4 regions .<p class="bodytext">One reason for the prediction of a lean monsoon is the possibility of a super El Niño developing in the Pacific. IMD said existing conditions may lead to it through the June-September period. It has been pointed out that many El Niño years have been drought years in India. Apart from the decrease in rainfall, the monsoon’s late onset and likely irregular distribution, with long dry intervals between spells of showers may also result in drought-like conditions. India experienced its previous drought during 2016-18. The conditions are markedly different now – a drought is likely to have a significantly greater impact on the country’s economy and the lives and livelihoods of its people. In the wake of the revised projections, the urgency in preparedness cannot be overstated.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A poor monsoon and possible drought conditions will aggravate uncertainty caused by the war in West Asia. India is going into the monsoon amid elevated global crude prices, higher petrol and diesel prices, and rising inflationary pressures. A poor kharif, hit by drought, could push up food prices and stoke inflation. Rural demand could be depressed, leaving a significant impact across sectors. Though the share of agriculture in the GDP is only about 14-15%, the sector has a disproportionately high influence on livelihoods. Governments, both at the Centre and in the states, should approach the projections with a strong contingency plan. The strategy must be upgraded and tailored to meet the escalated threat of a drought, preventing its fallout in agriculture and key sectors such as power, water, and industry.</p>