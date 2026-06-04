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Leaner monsoon, deeper drought threat

Leaner monsoon, deeper drought threat

Downgraded monsoon projections warrant stronger preparedness amid fears of depressed demand and inflation
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 00:14 IST
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