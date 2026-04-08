<p class="bodytext">The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) abrupt withdrawal of its proposed road-user fee, announced in the 2026-27 budget, is a cautionary tale for civic bodies on how not to design urban taxation. Technically, the Corporation was on firm legal footing. Section 103-B of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, empowers urban bodies to levy an infrastructure cess on motor vehicles, independent of the state’s road tax. The Supreme Court, too, has consistently held that such levies – when tied to specific services – constitute a “compensatory fee” rather than double taxation. However, legality alone cannot rescue a policy that appears arbitrary and divorced from public sentiment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The most glaring flaw lay in its architecture. The cess, though ostensibly vehicle-based, was to be collected through the Property Identification Number, rather than the Transport Department’s database. This presumption – that property ownership correlates with vehicle ownership – was plainly unscientific. A user fee, by definition, must be linked to actual usage. The primary grievance, however, was the perception of unfairness. Citizens already pay a hefty lifetime tax at the point of registration, alongside tolls and parking fees. The proposal was widely seen as forcing them to pay twice for the same service – basic road maintenance – particularly when the city’s infrastructure falls short of expectations. Equally significant is the context in which this budget was framed. Mysuru has been without an elected council since November 2023, with the Corporation currently overseen by an administrator. Policies framed by bureaucratic calculation tend to be technocratic, lacking the calibration that comes from direct public engagement. The swift backlash – and swifter withdrawal – underscores the risks of governance that is procedurally sound but politically tone-deaf. It also serves as a warning for Bengaluru, which continues to function without an elected municipal body.</p>.Artemis and the great Moon race.<p class="bodytext">None of this diminishes the Corporation’s need to augment its own revenues. Urban infrastructure requires sustained funding, and reliance on state transfers is neither sufficient nor sustainable. For a city like Mysuru, with its substantial tourist inflow – peaking at tens of lakhs during Dasara – the answer lies in smarter, less intrusive revenue models. A modest heritage cess on tourist attractions, dynamic parking strategies, or festival-linked commercial levies can generate significant funds without burdening residents. Direct taxes like a road-user fee, however well-intentioned, will always invite resistance if they are poorly designed and inadequately justified. The lesson from Mysuru is clear: urban taxation must not only be legal; it must be logical, transparent, and anchored in public trust.</p>