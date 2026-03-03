<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka government’s proposal to build a sports stadium on land belonging to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited (KSIC) is not merely a planning misstep; it risks crippling one of the most successful public sector enterprises. At a time when KSIC is profitable, growing, and globally recognised, the project threatens a serious blow. The immediate fallout is already visible. Over 1,000 employees, including nearly 900 outsourced workers across KSIC’s three units, are on strike. Production has been hit; racks in once bustling showrooms are going empty, an alarming sight for a heritage brand whose demand has reached an all-time high. This is not a routine labour protest; it is resistance to an existential threat.</p>.Unrest over stadium plan at KSIC yarn unit snowballs into crisis for Mysore Silk.<p class="bodytext">The trigger to the dispute is the proposed acquisition of five acres from KSIC’s T Narasipur yarn reeling factory. Undermine this unit, and the downstream weaving centres will starve of raw material. A stadium cannot realistically coexist with a silk factory: the proposed boundary stones sit barely five feet from a boiler; the project would physically block the daily coal transport route; and the Cauvery water pipeline for the factory passes directly through the earmarked site, making construction a logistical impossibility without severing the unit’s lifeline. The impact will be severe on more than 550 mature trees, which act as a natural buffer against heat, ash, and noise. What makes the proposal particularly perverse is KSIC’s performance. Unlike many state-run textile units that have collapsed under inefficiency, KSIC has thrived. It commands the entire silk value chain – from reeling to weaving – and holds the Geographical Indication tag (GI–11) for Mysore Silk. Net profits have tripled in five years, and the corporation has sustained a compound annual growth rate of about 19%, while saree production has nearly doubled.</p>.<p class="bodytext">KSIC’s roots run deep. Established in 1912 by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the Mysuru silk factory originally served the royal household and armed forces. Post-Independence, it was taken over by the government, becoming a symbol of Karnataka’s pride. To casually erode that legacy is to show contempt for both history and economics. The protesters, backed by opposition leaders and local representatives, have rightly urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to relocate the stadium. Instead of weakening a century-old iconic brand, the government should modernise KSIC by replacing its ageing machinery and increasing capacity. It is the state’s duty to safeguard KSIC – an institution that continues to weave prosperity, not merely nostalgia, into every saree.</p>