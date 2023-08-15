Legal codes: A wide public debate is needed

The introduction by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday of three bills in the Lok Sabha which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), enacted in 1973 but tracing its origin to 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, had all the drama and suddenness of some other important decisions of the Narendra Modi government, like demonetisation and the scrapping of Article 370. Though the committee that may have drafted the bills started its work over two years ago, there was no transparency about its work. The committee itself had been criticised for its unrepresentative composition. The three bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill -- will now go for consideration of a standing committee of parliament.
There is no doubt that the criminal justice system in the country needed an overhaul, and the laws through which it functioned had to be changed for that. This has been a long-standing demand, made from the time it was decided to retain the old laws after independence, though they have undergone many changes through legislation and court judgements. But the changes now proposed should have been formulated with wider consultation among stakeholders, especially the states, bar associations, jurists, former police officers, the Law Commission and civil society. States especially would have an interest in them because law and order is a state subject. Such wide consultations would have given the new laws better grounding and acceptability. This is important because these laws affect every person in the country, and define their relations and interaction with others and the society and the State’s response to them. The parliamentary scrutiny which will happen is welcome, and it is hoped that it will be rigorous and exhaustive. The bills can still gain from debate that may happen now in the public realm, and the government should not turn away from it.
The new Sanhitas are more compendious and voluminous than the old codes. There is no surprise in this because laws have to keep pace with changes in society, deal with new offences that arise, and find ever better ways of dispensing justice. The Nyaya Sanhita, on first reading, has introduced some good ideas like community service as penalty for less serious offences, but there are also provisions which have attracted critical responses. The government has claimed that it has dropped sedition as an offence, but it has introduced it under another name and style. The provisions of all the three codes will be discussed at length in the days to come.