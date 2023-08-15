Legal codes: A wide public debate is needed

There is no doubt that the criminal justice system in the country needed an overhaul, and the laws through which it functioned had to be changed for that. This has been a long-standing demand, made from the time it was decided to retain the old laws after independence, though they have undergone many changes through legislation and court judgements. But the changes now proposed should have been formulated with wider consultation among stakeholders, especially the states, bar associations, jurists, former police officers, the Law Commission and civil society. States especially would have an interest in them because law and order is a state subject. Such wide consultations would have given the new laws better grounding and acceptability. This is important because these laws affect every person in the country, and define their relations and interaction with others and the society and the State’s response to them. The parliamentary scrutiny which will happen is welcome, and it is hoped that it will be rigorous and exhaustive. The bills can still gain from debate that may happen now in the public realm, and the government should not turn away from it.