Legal win, ecological questions remain

<p class="bodytext">The Supreme Court’s dismissal of Tamil Nadu’s review petition against the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir has cleared a major legal hurdle for Karnataka. By ruling the challenge premature, the apex court reaffirmed that preparing a Detailed Project Report does not amount to construction approval. It also underlined a key principle: complex river management disputes must first be examined by technical bodies such as the Central Water Commission and the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and not settled prematurely through litigation. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has sought the prime minister’s intervention.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For Karnataka, the Mekedatu project is tied directly to Bengaluru’s water security. The city’s explosive growth has placed enormous pressure on the Cauvery, which already supplies much of its drinking water. Karnataka argues that the balancing reservoir would store surplus monsoon flows that now rush into the sea, while providing a buffer in distress years. It contends such storage would enable more predictable releases to Tamil Nadu, protect its own irrigation needs, and generate 400 megawatts of hydroelectric power. Tamil Nadu’s opposition, too, is rational. For the delta districts, Cauvery water is an existential necessity, sustaining lakhs of farmers. Chennai fears that a massive upstream reservoir would place downstream flows entirely under Karnataka’s control, especially in poor monsoon years when tensions peak. Tamil Nadu also argues that neither the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award nor the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment authorised new upstream storage. The project location within the ecologically fragile Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary adds further complexity. Environmentalists warn of forest submergence, disrupted elephant corridors, biodiversity loss, and irreversible ecological damage. Bengaluru’s water needs are real, so are the environmental costs.</p>.Tamil Nadu seeks open court hearing on review plea against Karnataka's Mekedatu project.<p class="bodytext">The answer, therefore, cannot lie in competitive political rhetoric. Cauvery is among India’s most emotionally volatile inter-state disputes, capable of inflaming regional passions within hours. What is required is an institutional, science-driven framework insulated from politics. A transparent distress-sharing formula based on real-time rainfall and reservoir data, jointly monitored by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is essential. Simultaneously, both states must reduce dependence on fresh Cauvery water through wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and crop-pattern rationalisation. Mekedatu cannot become a symbol of victory for one state and defeat for another. Unless the Cauvery basin is managed as a shared ecological and economic lifeline, legal victories alone will never produce lasting peace.</p>