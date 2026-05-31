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Legal win, ecological questions remain

Legal win, ecological questions remain

The Cauvery basin must be managed as a shared ecological and economic lifeline
Indu Suryanarayan
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:12 IST
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KarnatakaSupreme CourtOpinioneditorialCauvery basin

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