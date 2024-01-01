Lessons from death row saga in Qatar

A pardon from the Emir remains a possibility, but it will depend on how much more diplomatic capital the government wants to expend on this case. In whatever manner this ends, it is evident that the case has wider ramifications, going by the secrecy surrounding the charges as well as the details of the trial court's death sentence. No official word has been uttered, either in Qatar or India, with the exception of Delhi's regular description of the matter as “sensitive”. At the very least, the Indian government would be right to worry about the reputation costs of this imbroglio. After their retirement, which is often at a stage when they still have several working years ahead of them, Indian defence personnel go on to make other careers. Like the eight ex-Navy personnel in Qatar, some find jobs in foreign government, especially in small countries with which India has strong defence ties. Any shadow of suspicion by a new employer about their loyalty and integrity would have an adverse impact on the international image of the defence forces as well as on bilateral ties. The Qatar case is a wake-up call to the government to devise protocols for re-employment of defence personnel.