<p>India is grappling with a severe shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which exposes the vulnerability of a country heavily dependent on imported energy. The immediate trigger lies in the war in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supply chains and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. </p><p>As one of the world’s largest LPG importers, India has been forced to ration stocks and manage consumption. The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed oil marketing companies to prioritise domestic cooking gas, but this has sharply curtailed commercial LPG supplies. A mandatory 25-day gap between domestic bookings has also been introduced to prevent panic buying and hoarding. </p><p>Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, illustrates the scale of the disruption. The city’s vast network of small eateries, messes, catering units, and paying guest accommodations depends almost entirely on commercial LPG, forcing many establishments to cut operations or temporarily shut down as supplies dry up. The shortage has also sparked a political blame game, with the state government accusing the Centre of mismanaging supply priorities. Compounding the crisis is a parallel disruption in piped natural gas (PNG), with nearly 1,500 industries and commercial units in Karnataka facing supply curbs as gas is diverted to protect household consumption and transport fuel.</p>.LPG shortage | From Rs 60 hike to booking period extension: All you need to know about your cylinder supply amid West Asia crisis.<p>The scarcity has inevitably fuelled a thriving black market. Reports suggest domestic cylinders are being sold at exorbitant prices, while commercial cylinders are fetching several times their official rate. The Karnataka government must act swiftly to curb such profiteering. District-level special task forces should conduct surprise inspections of gas agencies and establish a round-the-clock whistle-blower helpline to report overpricing and hoarding. Swift prosecution of offenders will be essential to restore public confidence. </p><p>At the same time, the crisis demands responsible behaviour from consumers. Households and commercial establishments must voluntarily reduce consumption by adopting fuel-efficient cooking methods and avoiding unnecessary stockpiling.</p>.<p>More importantly, the present disruption should serve as a wake-up call to accelerate the transition to alternative energy sources. Solar-powered cooking technologies, rooftop solar electricity that can run induction stoves, and biogas plants offer viable pathways to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Every crisis carries a lesson. </p><p>The LPG crisis is more than a logistical bottleneck; it is a warning that tethering a basic necessity like a kitchen flame to volatile global supply chains is a strategic gamble. The country must transform this temporary scarcity into a long-term opportunity by reimagining a future powered increasingly by renewable alternatives.</p>