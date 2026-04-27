Lessons to learn from SSLC triumph

<p>The record-breaking performance in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC examinations</a> this year — mirroring similarly strong outcomes in the Pre-University Course results — is a moment for celebration. With an overall pass percentage of 94.1 per cent, a dramatic jump from last year’s 80.04 per cent, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka’</a>s school education system has delivered results that signal both administrative resolve and academic recovery. Yet, the backdrop to this success — a needless controversy over the third-language evaluation — also exposes a troubling streak of policy paralysis. </p><p>Students appeared for the examinations amid considerable confusion triggered by a last-minute proposal to replace marks with grades for the third language. The matter soon reached the high court. A Public Interest Litigation before a division bench was dismissed with costs for relying solely on newspaper reports. However, during subsequent proceedings before a single bench, the government, in a U-turn, undertook to adhere to the existing marks-based system. </p><p>The court directed the state to maintain the status quo. In a quick reversal of stance, however, the government filed a review petition, arguing that over 80,000 students had failed the third language — predominantly Hindi — the previous year. The court, noting that the final notification was published after the examinations had concluded, held that the rules of the game could not be changed midway and dismissed the petition. It, however, left the government at liberty to revisit its approach in the future.</p>.Karnataka SSLC results | No negative effect of switch from marks to grades for third language. <p>Interestingly, the eventual results rendered the controversy largely academic: the pass percentage in the third language touched an impressive 98.55 per cent, and no grace marks were awarded. Moreover, while the reduction of pass marks from 35 per cent to 33 per cent had sparked concerns about diluting academic standards, only 1,532 students benefited from the decision. Beyond the legal wrangling, the results point to substantive improvements.</p><p>Government institutions recorded a significant rise in pass rates, while rural schools edged out their urban counterparts. Districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada led the rankings, while traditionally underperforming regions such as Yadagiri and Kalaburagi posted remarkable gains. The state’s decision to mandate syllabus completion by December, followed by three months of intensive revision, personally monitored by Zilla Panchayat CEOs, appears to have paid rich dividends.</p><p>As the state marks these historic results, the government would do well to implement reforms at the start of the academic year. The results are a good example of how, when parents, teachers, students, and the government work together, great success can be achieved. The focus must now shift to sustaining these gains and directing greater attention to districts that continue to lag. Sustained success will depend not on episodic interventions, but on consistent effort.</p>