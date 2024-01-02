Let’s not misread labour force data

But the real picture is very different from what these figures outwardly convey. Unpaid work in family-owned enterprises accounts for more than one-third of the total jobs that have been created between 2017-18 and 2022-23. The bulk of these jobs were added in rural areas and went to women. Half of the new jobs are in agriculture. Over 57% of the workforce was self-employed. This was not very productive and gainful self-employment but engagement in some activity for people to support themselves. Over 18% of the workforce worked as helpers in domestic enterprises, and casual workers constituted more than 21%. Most people chose to be self-employed because of the lack of good or suitable work and wages. Casual labour under the NREGA scheme or part-time work in a family enterprise cannot be considered equal to jobs with regular wages. Unpaid labour increased substantially in both rural India and urban India during this period. About 82% of this increase was accounted for by women. Most of the casual workers were also uneducated or low-skilled. The inference from the data is that most workers were underemployed and had low skills and productivity.