Local quota in private sector a shaky idea

A similar law passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana was declared unconstitutional and struck down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2023. Striking down the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which guaranteed 75% reservation for locals in the private sector, the high court held that the law creates an intrusion by the state government into the fundamental rights of employers to carry on their business and trade under Article 19 of the Constitution. The judges held that notions about individual rights must be in accordance with the text and spirit of the Constitution, and not on popular majoritarian notions. The State cannot direct private employers to do what is forbidden under the Constitution. It cannot discriminate against individuals who do not belong to a certain state as it amounts to discrimination against other citizens of India, the court held. The Karnataka Bill falls into the same bracket. The draft Bill also infringes upon Article 14 (equality before law), as a fundamental wedge is sought to be created between people domiciled in different states, which is contrary to the concept of common citizenship provided in the Constitution.