Long poll schedule raises questions

In the present round of elections, Mizoram and parts of Chhattisgarh will have to wait for three weeks for results after the polling day. Madhya Pradesh will have to wait for over three weeks and Rajasthan for over a week. The model code of conduct comes into effect as soon as the schedule is announced and that affects governance in states. States which have a longer campaign period are affected more than others. Small parties, which have less resources, will find it difficult to sustain a long campaign. The suspicion that these long campaign periods are meant to help the Prime Minister run an extensive campaign has arisen once again. The Election Commission has been criticised in this respect in the past. The fact that it changed the polling date in Rajasthan, and there are demands for the same in Mizoram, too, also shows a lack of application.