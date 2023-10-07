Maharashtra hospital deaths shocking

So many deaths in so few days expose the poor state of government hospitals and the care that patients get there. The administration first said that there was overcrowding and shortage of staff and medicines. It is not clear why these issues led to so many deaths in so short a time. Do these reasons hold for the mass deaths at other hospitals in other towns, too? They soon came up with the strange explanation that the patients did not respond to treatment though they were well taken care of. The authorities have to take responsibility for the poor conditions in the hospitals and the poor care the patients got. These conditions would not have materialised suddenly but would have existed for long. There are reports that the hospitals were badly understaffed and basic medicines were not available due to procurement delays. The delays have been attributed to corruption. The 500-bed Nanded hospital, which admitted twice that number of patients, had no MRI machine and CT scanner. Those who allowed such a situation to perpetuate should be held accountable. This should include the political authorities who are quick to take credit for all positives but wash their hands off all negatives.