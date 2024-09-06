Manipur: A war-like situation now

The strife in Manipur has attained a higher intensity now than ever seen in the last few months, with an attack by militants on civilian areas using rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and drones.

Suspected Kuki militants bombed a Meitei village in Imphal West district, near the border with the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district on Sunday, killing at least one woman and injuring some others. Similar bombs were dropped on Tuesday also in another area of the district. Gunfights were also reported.

The deployment of drones and RPGs takes the strife levels in the state to a battlefield scenario. There is fighting between rebels and the junta in neighbouring Myanmar.

The situation in Bangladesh is also volatile. The Manipur police has seen the involvement of trained personnel with technical expertise behind the incidents. If the warfare-like situation spreads, it will mark a new phase of strife which will be more difficult to control.