Manipur situation gets more dangerous

But the state government headed by Chief Minister Biren Singh, which has sided with the majority community, and the central government, which has supported it, have driven the minority community to even consider separation from the state.

Socially and psychologically, the state has been divided into two parts and what remains now is a political and administrative region.

It is clear that administrative measures and reliance on security forces will not help to control the situation in the state.

The central government’s continuing support for the Biren Singh government and endorsement of its policies and decisions have worsened the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the situation and has not visited the state.

There is no effort to start a dialogue between the two communities, which in any case will not be possible under the present government.

The policies of the central and the state governments have only helped to increase polarisation and the emergence of armed groups which are outside the pale of law. It is a dangerous situation.