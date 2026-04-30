<p class="bodytext">Violence has erupted again in Manipur with public demonstrations, shutdowns, and other forms of protest reported in many parts of the state. Clashes between protesting groups and security forces have heightened the conflict, which began with a bombing on April 7 that killed two children in Bishnupur district. About a dozen people have died in this phase of unrest. While much of the strife during the past three years stemmed from differences between the Meiteis and the Kukis, the current spate of violence involves the Nagas fighting the Kukis. The divisions between the two groups – like the Meitei-Kuki rift – have a long history. With tensions rising, the Kuki and Naga groups have accused each other of triggering the conflict. The district of Ukhrul has been the epicentre of violence, where a retired soldier of the Indian Army was killed in an ambush.</p>.Bengaluru rains: When civic neglect sinks the city.<p class="bodytext">The fresh clashes involving the Nagas have added a dimension to the state’s turmoil and expanded the scene of conflict. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who assumed office after President’s rule ended in the state in February, has made efforts to bridge the divides by reaching out to multiple groups and holding negotiations. The Chief Minister recently visited villages in Ukhrul and held talks with the Kuki and Naga groups. Last month, he met leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council. However, the outreach efforts have not made headway. Notably, the firing which killed the retired armyman happened a day after the CM’s Ukhrul visit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Manipur’s crisis remains complex, with the old fault lines of tribal rivalries and unresolved tensions still shaping social conduct and political attitudes. Political parties have tried to exploit these divisions to their advantage. In the first two years after the Meitei-Kuki clashes started in May 2023, there was no serious attempt to address old grievances or prevent the risk of new friction. Crucially, the Central government did not restrain the then Chief Minister N Biren Singh whose actions were seen as favouring the Meiteis. The Centre has consistently ignored the situation in Manipur. The current government in the state has not found adequate support from the Centre in its peacemaking efforts. Armed militant groups are still active in the state and attempts to disarm them have not been successful. The ongoing cycle of violence and unrest in the border state is detrimental to national security. But more importantly, the inability to establish processes towards reconciliation and peace will be seen as a failure of the country’s democratic system.</p>