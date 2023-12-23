Marital rape exception must go

The judge’s remarks will hopefully strengthen the case for declaring marital rape as a crime in the country. In Indian law, there is an exception which gives immunity to a husband from the charge of rape, except when the wife is below 18 years of age. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which has just been passed by parliament, and which the government claims has ‘decolonised’ Indian law, retains this exception. It is difficult to see how this provision reconciles with the right to equality of women. The new laws are claimed to give priority to crimes against women but they still follow the patriarchal notion that men have absolute power, including sexual power, over women. This is also repugnant to the idea of consent inherent in a marriage. A woman has her right over her body and she does not give it away to her husband on marrying him.