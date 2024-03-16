Marquez: Novel in the time of forgetting

The publication of the book raises questions which may be answered with precedents, explanations and the right of the world, including the writer’s family and friends, to sit in judgement over his judgement. Virgil, on his deathbed, is said to have asked for the manuscript of The Aenid to be destroyed. Franz Kafka, dying of tuberculosis, had instructed his friend Max Brod to burn all his works, including The Trial and The Castle. There are other writers and artists who have wanted their work to be binned. If that had happened, the literary history and sensibility of the world would have been different. The world is richer with The Aenid and The Trial, but there are works which were published against the wishes of writers that disappointed their readers.