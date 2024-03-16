JOIN US
Marquez: Novel in the time of forgetting

The literary merit of the novella 'Until August' is not the main matter of debate. The controversy is over whether it should have been published at all, because Marquez had himself wanted it to be destroyed.
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 00:48 IST

There are two views about Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s last novel which was published by his sons this week, about 10 years after the death of the celebrated writer. One is that it is a chronicle of the dying mind of one of the most creative writers of the last century. The other is that it has the magic of Marquez, perhaps not in full measure, but enough to claim a place in his shelf. However, the literary merit of the novella Until August is not the main matter of debate. The controversy is over whether it should have been published at all, because Marquez had himself wanted it to be destroyed. He had struggled with his memory and creativity when he wrote it. He wrote and rewrote it for years, corrected and changed sentences and left inconsistencies and contradictions in it. There are at least five drafts of the book, and an edited version of the last draft has been published now. 

The publication of the book raises questions which may be answered with precedents, explanations and the right of the world, including the writer’s family and friends, to sit in judgement over his judgement. Virgil, on his deathbed, is said to have asked for the manuscript of The Aenid to be destroyed. Franz Kafka, dying of tuberculosis, had instructed his friend Max Brod to burn all his works, including The Trial and The Castle. There are other writers and artists who have wanted their work to be binned. If that had happened, the literary history and sensibility of the world would have been different. The world is richer with The Aenid and The Trial, but there are works which were published against the wishes of writers that disappointed their readers.

Marquez’s sons have said that he had lost his mind so much that he was unable to make a judgement of his writing. The loss of mind is evident in the work also, in the many detours the story took in his imagination and in its various versions. Marquez has said that memory was always his tool and without it, there was nothing. What could his imagination have put together when his memory was in pieces? Alternatively, isn’t creation a game of memory and forgetting, and haven’t works written when the writer was not in control of his mind become classics, like Coleridge’s Kublai Khan? The ethical issues about violating the wishes of a dead writer, or a writer not in his best senses, will linger and be debated until the last August. The book will still have appeal, both as a work and as the document of a great writer in his difficult labyrinth. 

