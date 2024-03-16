Marquez: Novel in the time of forgetting

There are two views about Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s last novel which was published by his sons this week, about 10 years after the death of the celebrated writer. One is that it is a chronicle of the dying mind of one of the most creative writers of the last century. The other is that it has the magic of Marquez, perhaps not in full measure, but enough to claim a place in his shelf. However, the literary merit of the novella Until August is not the main matter of debate. The controversy is over whether it should have been published at all, because Marquez had himself wanted it to be destroyed. He had struggled with his memory and creativity when he wrote it. He wrote and rewrote it for years, corrected and changed sentences and left inconsistencies and contradictions in it. There are at least five drafts of the book, and an edited version of the last draft has been published now.