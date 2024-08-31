Maybe time to save what we can

In 2011, the Madhav Gadgil Committee appointed by the Centre had recommended that almost the entire range be designated as an ecologically sensitive area (ESA), with varying degrees of protection for various zones designated on the basis of the fragility of a particular area. It had called for a complete ban on all developmental activities such as mining, thermal power plants and dams in Zone 1. Genetically-modified crops were to be banned in all zones. The report was described as highly impractical, with its critics arguing that declaring almost the entire Western Ghats as ESA would severely impede development in six states. With strong opposition from the states concerned and the local populace, the Centre set up the Kasturirangan Committee in 2012, essentially to water down the Gadgil report and evolve a more acceptable formula. The report proposed that 37 per cent, or about 60,000 sq km, of the Ghats be declared as ESA. Of this, 20,668 sq km, covering 1,576 villages, falls in Karnataka. However, the Kasturirangan Committee report too met with the same criticism as its predecessor and was put in cold storage.