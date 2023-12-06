Michaung exposes our unpreparedness

Cyclone Michaung has sowed destruction on the eastern coast, including Chennai and surrounding districts in Tamil Nadu and in the Andhra and Telangana regions. Record rainfall for two days and the flooding of large areas of Chennai have forced the government to call in the armed forces for rescue and relief operations. Nearly 30 NDRF teams are said to have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra and Telangana. Chennai saw 151 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on December 4, the third highest ever in a 24-hour period; and the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday was worse. The state machinery and other disaster relief agencies are also on the job rescuing people and taking steps to contain the impact. At least 12 persons are reported to have been killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai and surrounding districts. The Chennai airport was shut for many hours, though operations have since resumed, and many trains have been cancelled. Schools are shut. Normal life has been disrupted, and memories of the 2015 floods have come back to haunt the residents. Though the situation is expected to improve on Wednesday, it is still unpredictable. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have gone on high alert as the cyclone made landfall and are bracing for extreme rains and flooding.