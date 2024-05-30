Minister must resign for a fair probe

A superintendent in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, tragically ended his own life on Sunday, leaving behind a note that he was being framed in a case of misappropriation of funds. Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra has admitted that more than Rs 88 crore was indeed siphoned off from the corporation’s account and that the embezzlement would not have come to light but for the official Chandrashekar’s suicide note. The corporation had Rs 187 crore in its authorised account in the Vasanthnagar branch of the Union Bank of India (UBI). Subsequently, an authorised account was opened in the banks’s M G Road branch and the money transferred to it. In March this year, Rs 88.62 crore was transferred out from this account to 14 other accounts that were in the names of some software companies and a Hyderabad cooperative bank. In his note, the deceased has named the corporation's Managing Director J G Padmanabh, Accounts Officer Parashuram Durgannanavar, and Union Bank of India Chief Manager Shuchismita Rawal as being responsible for the embezzlement. The note also mentions that the money was illegally transferred on verbal instructions from the minister, a charge that the latter has denied. Padmanabh has claimed that his signatures on the cheques were forged and that the scam was executed after disabling the system of SMS messages and emails that banks send to notify customers of transactions. The government has suspended Padmanabh and Durgannanavar on charges of dereliction of duty, negligence and violation of financial rules. An FIR has been filed against the two officials and some officials of UBI, including Suchismita Rawal and the bank’s MD-CEO Manimekhalai. The CID is probing the case.