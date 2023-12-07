Mizoram has made an interesting choice

Mizoram has faced a slew of problems. Some of them are old and others have come to the fore now. The small states in the North-East, with small populations and not many resources, are most dependent on the Centre. Even with central aid, Mizoram is in the throes of a financial crisis. There is an influx of refugees from Myanmar, where a civil war has been going on for the past two-and-a-half years. The volatile situation in the neighbouring BJP-ruled state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes erupted in May, has kept Mizoram on tenterhooks. The MNF government was found wanting in responding to these challenges. The new government has a major challenge in dealing with them. The ZPM promised a corruption-free regime and an agenda of governance with the interests of the youth at the core. This appealed to the voters. MNF was strongly entrenched in ethnic nationalism, with links to the Kuki-Zo tribals in Mizoram and the Chin people in Myanmar. The ZPM could make the people look beyond them.