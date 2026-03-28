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MLAs’ mandate: A ticket to entitlement

MLAs’ mandate: A ticket to entitlement

To expend political capital on something as trivial as ticket quotas is a serious abdication of responsibility.
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Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:38 IST
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:38 IST
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