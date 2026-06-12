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Homeopinioneditorial
Modi at 12: Growth amid anxieties

Modi at 12: Growth amid anxieties

Economic resilience contrasts with shrinking democratic freedoms and institutional autonomy
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Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:45 IST
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