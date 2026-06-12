Modi at 12: Growth amid anxieties

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing an uninterrupted term of 12 years is being celebrated as a major milestone. This is also a time to assess his record of governance, amply reflected in the changes ushered in by the three National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments he led. </p><p>The Prime Minister deserves credit for some of these transformative changes. India’s economy has grown from being the 10th largest in the world to become the sixth largest; per capita income has doubled; high growth rates were consistently maintained, except during the Covid years. </p><p>The country has seen large expansions in infrastructure – both physical and digital – and efficient operationalisation of public welfare systems that now touch the lives of about 80 crore people. Inflation has been moderate, and there is hope that the growth will be sustained. In all these metrics, the Modi government did well to build on the foundations laid by earlier administrations.</p>.Modi’s 12 Years | A little to celebrate, a lot to contemplate.<p>A nation is not just its infrastructure or its economy. Its most important component is its people, their lives, their social and political groupings, and their involvement in the systems that govern them. These 12 years have seen a marked slide on these counts. The country is a lot more polarised than it was in 2014. </p><p>The Prime Minister’s slogan “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas” has lost much of its spirit and intent, and minorities have many reasons to feel marginalised. The democratic decline is evident, with opposition parties and leaders becoming targets of hostile investigations and actions by government agencies. Many institutions, including constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission of India (ECI), are increasingly losing their autonomy. </p><p>Serious challenges weigh down the federal system of governance. Democratic freedoms and individual rights are under strain. Violence and lawlessness have greater currency, especially when directed against weaker sections. Inequality has grown, and even in an economy with momentum, unemployment remains high.</p>.<p>Attempts are being made to compare Modi’s tenure with that of the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. This is an irrelevant and unwieldy exercise because they belong to different periods, separated by over six decades. Their challenges were different; so were their responses. </p><p>There is commonality in that both provided strong leadership and stable administration for an extended period. Nehru is part of history, and Modi is still shaping contemporary India. The latter is too close to the events of the day to be judged by history, which takes a long view of people and their deeds.</p>