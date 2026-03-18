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Monsoon deficit casts a shadow over India

Monsoon deficit casts a shadow over India

Both the Union and state governments should start planning for a below-normal monsoon
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Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:27 IST
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:27 IST
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