Monsoon deficit is a call for resilience

<p>Karnataka's faltering southwest monsoon should ring alarm bells. With rainfall since June 1 running nearly 21 per cent below normal and severe deficits reported in the coastal and Malnad regions, the exigency extends far beyond delayed showers. Reservoir levels are low, sowing operations have slowed, and temperatures in many parts resemble summer rather than the onset of the rainy season. If the situation persists, agriculture, drinking water supplies, and power generation will come under severe stress. The government has activated contingency plans, including prioritising reservoir water for drinking and preparing drought mitigation measures. </p><p>However, decisive action is needed on the ground. Farmers require immediate guidance on crop substitution, better access to drought-resistant seeds, micro-irrigation systems, and timely credit support. Scientific water management, protection against hoarding of agricultural inputs, and strict regulation of irrigation releases must be implemented without delay. Equally important is safeguarding the electricity grid. With major reservoirs at a combined capacity of just 23%, the state must strictly conserve hydel generation for peak emergencies, bolster inter-state power purchases, and align irrigation pump usage with daytime solar power.</p>.<p>Contingency planning addresses only the symptoms. The state must prepare for a future where climate variability becomes the norm rather than the exception. Restoring tanks and lakes, promoting millets and pulses instead of water-intensive crops in stressed river basins, expanding wastewater recycling and rainwater harvesting, reducing urban water losses and protecting Western Ghats catchments should become central pillars of state policy. </p>.Monsoon likely to enter sluggish phase in Karnataka: IMD.<p>Climate resilience cannot remain an academic discussion when livelihoods depend on every monsoon. The crisis also demands greater public participation in conservation. Every litre saved today will ease pressure on reservoirs tomorrow. Cities must curb wasteful electricity consumption by restricting non-essential illumination, such as decorative neon signboards. In a year of uncertain rainfall, prudent use of both water and power becomes a civic responsibility.</p>.<p>The performance of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also deserves scrutiny. While the department attributes recent inaccuracies to weak moisture flows and limited observation points over the Arabian Sea, these explanations offer little comfort, particularly to farmers whose agricultural operations depend on reliable predictions. If inadequate oceanic data is compromising forecasts, investment in additional deep-sea buoys, coastal Doppler radars, and improved data assimilation systems must become an urgent national priority. </p><p>The monsoon remains India's most critical economic event. Karnataka's present rainfall deficit should serve as a warning that climate adaptation, scientific forecasting, and proactive governance must advance together if the state is to weather an increasingly uncertain future.</p>