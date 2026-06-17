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Monsoon deficit is a call for resilience

Monsoon deficit is a call for resilience

Poor rainfall in Karnataka demands a climate-resilient policy to safeguard agriculture and power grids
HNS
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Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 20:16 IST
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