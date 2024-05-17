More wins against arbitrary arrests

The court quashed Purkayastha’s arrest and a subsequent remand order for not disclosing to him in writing the grounds for the arrest and held that the failure to do so was tantamount to diluting the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

It also made the strong comment that the entire process of his arrest was done “in a clandestine manner, and was nothing but a clandestine attempt to circumvent the due process of law”. The court expanded an earlier judgement to make it clear that a person arrested under any law had the right to be informed of the grounds of arrest “as a matter of course, without exception and earliest”.

Due process is the heart of rule of law through which the Constitution comes alive for every citizen to protect them from the arbitrary exercise of authority by those in power. It cannot be short-circuited and should also not be a mere formality. Those in positions of authority must adhere to both form and substance of due process.

The arrest has to be preceded by an investigation and the grounds of arrest should contain the details of the investigation. Any arrest that does not comply with this requirement becomes invalid and an arbitrary exercise of power.