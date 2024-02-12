More women taking up higher education 

The All India Survey of Higher Education 2021-22, recently released by the government, has welcome news about the growth and development of the sector in the last few years. It shows a considerable increase in the number of higher education institutions and student enrolment and improvement in the composition of the student population. The country has added 7,000 institutions since 2014-15 and student enrolment has grown by over 25% from 3.42 crore to 4.33 crore. One other encouraging fact is that women’s enrolment has increased by 32% from 2014-15, outpacing the growth of men students. There is good growth in the number of women students in all sections, and there are over 98,000 women among 2.12 lakh PhD students. Of the 91 lakh more students who went in for higher education after 2014-15, 55% were women. At the post-graduate level, there are more women than men now. It is also worth noting that among 1.07 crore students who have graduated from all levels of higher education, 54.6 lakh, or 50.8%, are women.