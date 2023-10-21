MSP hike for maximum vote gain

Wheat, the most important rabi crop, has got the highest price increase. While the wheat MSP has been hiked 7 per cent, the price increase for other crops ranges between 1.9 per cent and 3.6 per cent, except for barley which got a hike of 6.6 per cent. The average increase in wheat MSP has been Rs 40-110 for the past nine years, but this year the increase is Rs 150. The high MSP is also intended to ensure that there is adequate procurement and stocking of wheat in the warehouses. The current wheat holdings are just above the minimum. There are worries about the rabi crop because of the deficient monsoon and the likely impact of El Nino. Food inflation is already high. A poor harvest and low procurement will keep the price momentum up. Food inflation can spur general inflation also, and the government does not want to take chances with prices before the general election. By making a disproportionate increase in the price of wheat this year, the government has moved away from its idea of promoting crop diversification in favour of oil seeds and coarse grains, though in the past 10 years as a whole the prices of other crops have gained more than that of wheat.