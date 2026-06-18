Muting the messenger

<p>By suspending Telegram services until June 22, a day after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) retest, the Union government is shifting responsibility for the question leakage that led to the cancellation of the May 3 examination.</p><p>Investigations had led to suspicion that the leaked papers were widely circulated via the messaging application. While the government seems to be pre-empting a repeat of the breach, the National Testing Agency (NTA) remains insular to strong official action. </p><p>Telegram has also been directed to switch off message-editing features until June 30. These measures amount to blaming the messenger for the message; by ordering them, the government has sought to find a scapegoat for the agency’s failure to prevent the leak.</p>.Plea against Telegram ban | 'Can rights of over 150 million users be curtailed', asks Delhi High Court; order reserved . <p>At the centre of the paper leak is a governance issue; the violation is not about technology, or the dissemination and circulation of information. It exposed the agency’s inadequate preparedness and operational lapses. The government is yet to initiate any credible action to fix accountability for this serious failure. Top NTA officials have been transferred, but transfers are no punishment for a lapse of this scale. Meanwhile, despite widespread protests calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue, the Minister remains in office.</p><p>The government has invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to block the messaging application. Under this section, the prescribed grounds for action include threats to the sovereignty, integrity, and defence of the country, and incitement to the commission of cognisable offences, etc. </p><p>The action against Telegram can hardly be explained on these grounds. The government has been casual and reactive in its actions against social media platforms, many of them initiated without citing credible grounds. It has a history of indiscriminate bans on internet use. India has the dubious distinction of being ranked among countries with the most internet shutdowns.</p><p>The Internet Freedom Foundation and other digital rights bodies have strongly criticised the action against Telegram, describing it as unconstitutional and disproportionate. Telegram has approached the court for relief, contending that the suspension undermines constitutional free speech protections. It also said 150 million users of the platform are being punished arbitrarily based on the government’s assumptions. Blocking an external messaging application in response to a systemic failing defies logic. </p><p>The intermediary is a soft target here. Curbs on its functioning also reveal the dispensation’s view of free internet expression and its propensity to impose checks on that expression.</p>