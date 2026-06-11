Necessary regulation, intrusive execution

<p class="bodytext">Karnataka's new Home Minister, Priyank Kharge, deserves credit for making underage drinking one of his priorities in office. A joint study by three prominent educational institutions has laid bare a troubling picture: one in three adolescents in the state is at risk of health issues due to alcohol or tobacco use; 33% of surveyed students reported consuming alcohol, against a state average of 8.5%; and the median age of initiation is just 17, with some respondents reporting their first exposure as early as eight years of age. When the minister declared that "commercial establishments cannot place profit above the safety and future of our youth," he was acknowledging a genuine and growing crisis.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, the circular issued by DGP M A Saleem, mandating a "No ID, No Entry" rule at pubs, bars, breweries, clubs, and restaurants and, more alarmingly, directing these establishments to retain copies of the customers' government-issued identity documents, is a problematic cure. A person walking into a restaurant for dinner, a couple visiting a pub, or a group of friends at a brewery must now surrender a copy of their identity documents to a private establishment. The government offers no credible framework for how this data will be stored or protected. At a time when India's data protection architecture remains weak, and enforcement is even weaker, mandating that thousands of private businesses collect citizen identity documents risks abuse.</p>.'No ID, no entry': Karnataka police mandate age verification checks at liquor establishments.<p class="bodytext">The dangers are not hypothetical. The state has previously witnessed women being attacked at pubs by vigilante groups, while interfaith couples checking into hotels have had their details leaked to mobs. Extend that logic to every restaurant in Karnataka, and the result is a system ripe for moral policing, social profiling, and blackmail. Women and members of faiths that consider drinking taboo become especially vulnerable. Their personal data could easily be weaponised. The state should focus on punishing offenders, not inconveniencing law-abiding citizens. If a customer appears underage, the establishment should – and must – demand proof of age before serving alcohol. Outlets that serve alcohol to minors should face swift and severe consequences: licence cancellation, heavy fines, and criminal liability for owners, managers, and event organisers. The provisions mandating functional CCTV cameras and the preservation of footage for compliance checks are sensible and should be retained. The DGP should withdraw the intrusive provisions before Karnataka's bars become surveillance outposts and its citizens learn that a night out comes at the cost of their privacy.</p>