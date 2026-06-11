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Necessary regulation, intrusive execution

Necessary regulation, intrusive execution

When the minister declared that "commercial establishments cannot place profit above the safety and future of our youth," he was acknowledging a genuine and growing crisis.
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Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 23:30 IST
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