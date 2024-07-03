New laws bring new challenges

Implementation is a concern, too. The government has fast-tracked implementation before training and preparing the law-enforcement machinery for it. At every level, including the police, the legal fraternity, and even the judiciary, there is likely to be confusion. Two parallel systems will run concurrently, because all the cases registered before June 30 will be tried under the old laws, and those registered after June 30 will be tried under the new laws. This will be extremely challenging when over 30 million cases are pending. The law enforcement system, including the judiciary, is grossly lacking in infrastructure, and it will now have to cope with the new demands made on it.