New Year’s eve: A test for traffic police

As if the traffic situation in Bengaluru was not chaotic enough already, a newly opened mall at Byatarayanapura further added to the woes of motorists travelling towards the north of the city, particularly to the Kempegowda International Airport.

The traffic during the recent inauguration of the mall and on Christmas-eve was so bad that the airport authorities had to issue an advisory to travellers to leave their homes well in advance or risk missing flights.

While the shopping mall’s officials said that they had taken steps to handle the festive surge, the frequent occurrence of jams raised questions about the adequacy of those steps in this particular case, as well as over the traffic police’s handling of such situations. In September, for instance, the Outer Ring Road witnessed an unprecedented traffic jam when thousands of vehicles were stranded for several hours.

Then, the huge volume of vehicles was attributed to a rush of people trying to get out of the city for the long weekend. In both cases, however, the traffic police failed to anticipate the coming rush and act in advance. Now, with similar congestion expected during New Year’s eve, the police should ensure that adequate measures are put in place immediately across the city and at all entry and exit points, and not just in the central business district, as is done usually.

The organisers of large-scale events must do their bit by providing buses to the venue from the nearest metro stations and encouraging their patrons to use public transport, as the organisers of the Bengaluru Literary Festival did in early December.