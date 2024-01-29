Nitish exit diminishes I.N.D.I.A prospects

The JD(U) has blamed the Congress for creating the situation that made the party leave I.N.D.I.A. The Congress certainly is guilty of dillydallying, especially till the time the three recent state Assembly elections were over. Even after that, there was hardly any progress on finalising the leadership line-up or on seat arrangements among the partners. Nitish Kumar wanted to be the convenor of the alliance, and he would have started looking to the other side when there was uncertainty about it. The fanfare over the Ram temple might also have been a consideration for him. He is known for his quicksilver politics and disregard for principles. There is no other senior politician in the country who has shifted sides so often. The BJP grabbed the opportunity, conferring the Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, which gave Nitish Kumar a talking point. Many politicians live for the moment and make the best of what is on offer and what is possible at the moment. Nitish Kumar has epitomised that brand of cynical and opportunistic politics. Even when it is true that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics, the politics practised by him is of an extreme kind. It has stymied his reputation in other respects, especially as an administrator.