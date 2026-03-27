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No excuses: Bengaluru can’t afford poll delay

No excuses: Bengaluru can’t afford poll delay

Deferring the GBA election despite a Supreme Court deadline is an evasion of institutional accountability
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Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:06 IST
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:06 IST
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