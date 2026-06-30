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No exemptions in rowdy sheet reviews

No exemptions in rowdy sheet reviews

Legal safeguards should protect the reformed, but policing lapses must not enable habitual offenders
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Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 20:54 IST
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