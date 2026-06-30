No exemptions in rowdy sheet reviews

<p>The Karnataka government recently announced the creation of dedicated anti-rowdy squads across the state, reflecting its determination to crack down on organised crime. That resolve, however, has been accompanied by a parallel development that exposes serious procedural weaknesses within the police force, raising difficult questions about balancing fairness with public safety. </p><p>The Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority (KSPCA) has directed the removal of 66 names from the state’s rowdy register – including seven from Bengaluru – after finding that the police had failed to carry out the mandatory periodic reviews. More worrying is that the list reportedly includes some notorious rowdies who are still active. Home Minister Priyank Kharge has rightly described the lapse as “nonsense” and criticised the police for allowing such a situation to arise. But that alone will not suffice. The state police has lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Unless Kharge purges the force of undesirable elements, collusion between sections of the police and the underworld will continue to undermine the rule of law.</p>.<p>While the police may open a rowdy sheet against habitual offenders, they are also under a continuing obligation to review every case periodically. Following the High Court’s 2022 judgment in B S Prakash vs. State of Karnataka, reviews must take place every two years, and any individual claiming to have reformed may seek deletion of his name. If the police reject the request, the person can approach the KSPCA, which examines whether continued surveillance is justified. These safeguards exist for good reason. A rowdy sheet entry is not meant to become a lifelong punishment. Individuals who have genuinely abandoned crime, rebuilt their lives, and remained law-abiding should not remain on the register indefinitely. Such arbitrary continuation infringes personal liberty and defeats the purpose of periodic review. At the same time, procedural lapses should not become an escape route for active criminals. If dangerous offenders are removed solely because police officers neglected their statutory duty, the consequences could be severe. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has assured that the department is examining the legal implications of the Authority’s orders.</p>.<p>Responsibility, however, rests on both institutions. The police must comply with judicially mandated reviews rather than treating them as a routine formality. Equally, the Complaints Authority must exercise due diligence before ordering the closure of rowdy sheets, ensuring that only the truly reformed benefit from legal protections. Only then can justice serve both public safety and individual liberty.</p>