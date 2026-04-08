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No honour in vanity degrees

No honour in vanity degrees

The proliferation of honorary doctorates in Karnataka necessitates standardised criteria and stricter scrutiny
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:35 IST
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