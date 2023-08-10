No love marriages, please, we're Gujarati!

He has not said whether it will be part of the uniform civil code his party is working on. The idea was aired at a community event of Patidars. The Chief Minister spoke there as a community leader, a ‘khap’ chief, and not as a leader of a democratic society where the Constitution gives lovers the fundamental right to marry. Communities have often looked at love between girl and boy as a threat and disapproved of it. The Patel proposal is another sign of the wish to take our democratic society back to the old community. That is also taking the ‘love jihad’ war cry to a new level.